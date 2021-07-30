BBNaija S6: Liquorose Becomes First To Hit 1m Followers On Instagram (Picture)

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Liquorose, has hit a million followers on Instagram.

With just five days into the show, Liquorose has set a record with her massive following on the social media platform.

“1 million amazing supporters. I am so humbled. Thank you so much team Liquorose. I will make you all proud, I promise,” a post from @liquorose read.

It is pertinent to note that before her announcement as a housemate, Liquorose had well over 700,000 followers on Instagram.

However, checks by our correspondent reveal that Liquorose has the highest following on Instagram, at the time of filing the report.

With this new feat, Liquorose has clinched the most-followed Shine Ya Eye housemate on social media, coupled with her over 13,000 follower-base on Twitter.

In celebration of this new milestone, Liquorose’s fans, now called ‘RoseArmy’, have taken to Instagram to hail their fave.

A fan, @e4ma, wrote, “Yaay. Congratulations. We move.”



Another fan, @adebimpeajewole, said, “We love you our queen.”



A die-hard fan, @merry_by_lagos, wrote, “See, if voting is by death, you have my vote @liquorose.”



@q_chella said, “Two million loading.”



“Liquorose, we stan. One million in just five days,” @stephanie_oputa26

@foreverquin__ said, “Making us proud already.”

https://punchng.com/bbnaija-s6-liquorose-becomes-first-to-hit-1m-followers-on-instagram/

