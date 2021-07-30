BBNaija S6: Why I Don’t Want To Participate In Task – Princess

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Princess, has stated that she doesn’t want to participate in the dance part of the task.

The task, which is to be presented on Friday evening, includes songs, dance, and drama that portray Nigeria’s diverse culture.

During the rehearsal for the task on Friday, the sixth day of the show, Princess stated that she’s not good at the dance and would want to be replaced.

This led to a verbal exchange between the Head of House, Peace, and Princess over the latter’s attitude towards the task.

Peace had earlier stated that another housemate will replace Angel in her role, due to the latter’s ill health.

On hearing that, Princess asked that she also want to be replaced in the traditional dance, claiming that she is yet to perfect her steps.

Peace, however, said she wasn’t going to replace Princess in the dance. In her words, “We’re going to replace Angel because she’s not feeling fine. Princess, we’ll not replace you.”

Princess said, “If you replace anybody, you’ll replace me in that Yoruba dance because I can’t do it. I’m not good with the Yoruba dance.”

Arin then encouraged Princess, telling her that she (Princess) has already been rehearsing the dance. Princess, on her part, still maintained her stand.

“I can’t do it, I feel I’m not good,” Princess repeated.

