BBNaija: Why I Didn’t Bring Party Clothes To The House – Beatrice

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Beatrice, has revealed why she didn’t come to the house with party clothes, stating that she doesn’t go to parties.

She revealed this while talking to Boma about the heavy luggage and bags brought in by the female housemates.

Boma said, “What do these girls have in these bags? It seems the girls brought stones inside their bags into the house.”

Beatrice answered, “You don’t know what girls carry. They carry shoes. Some of all these girls can carry anyhow.”

She also stated that she is one of those girls that did not carry heavy bags because she didn’t bring her party clothes.

She said, “I didn’t even pay attention to these things. I just carried small bags. See my bags here, nothing is inside; just a few clothes and shoes.

“I did not even come with party clothes because I do not really go to parties. Just when I wanted to start partying, covid came.”

