BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada Rocks Bikini; Says She Is Now ‘Born Again’ (Photos)

Big Brother Naija star, Ifu Ennada took to her Instagram handle yesterday to share new sultry photos of herself posing in just her underwear, IgbereTV reports.
She captioned the photos;
“I Am Born Again And The Spirit of God Lives In Me.
___
Guys, Tomorrow from 6pm I will make a Big Announcement, pls stay tuned.
___
Skin: my Precious @beautifuskin
___
PS: Save the preaching for those that need it. Jesus Loves Me. I Love Me. Praise the Lord, hallelujah.”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CRhYqNLFIi5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link