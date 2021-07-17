BBNaija’s Ka3na Marks Her 27th Birthday As Her Old Oyibo Husband Gifts Her A House

BBNaija’s Ka3na Celebrates Her 27th Birthday As Her Husband Gifts Her A House (Photos, Video)

Big Brother Naija star, Ka3na took to her Instagram handle to celebrate her 27th birthday today, IgbereTV reports.

She shared stunning new photos of herself. One of the photos was captioned;

“This time last year I was in lockdown for the BBN Reality Tv Show hoping I would make it into the show. I celebrated my last birthday there with a bottle of champagne and a complimentary cake from the team, which I really appreciated. I ate by myself because no one was allowed into my space

I was selected into the BBN house with just 501 x followers on Instagram and 5x followers on Twitter at that time.

Today, I’m celebrating my 27th birthday with over Eight hundred thousand of you who have followed me throughout this wonderful journey. You have seen my lowest moments and encouraged me to keep pushing, you’ve witnessed my wins and celebrated with me.

Thank You All For Believing So Much In The Ka3na Brand And Sticking Around Through It All

I May Not Be The Perfect Version Of Myself But I Promise To Always Be The REAL ME… THE BOSS LADY!

HBD To Me & Everyone Celebrating Today

@ka3na_brand

#Ka3naTheBossLady@27″

Her white husband, Mr. Jones earlier gifted her a house for her birthday celebration which she had shared on her Instagram handle. She also shared a recorded video of her husband wishing her a happy birthday.

“CAN’T WAIT TILL TOMORROW. From Mr. Jones to Mrs. Jones. I no dey use jazz oh my mama use better soap take baf me wahlai. My old wine buys the best gifts.”

