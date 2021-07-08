Bears Cool Off From The California Heatwave In A Backyard Pool (Pictures, Video)

A Mother bear and her cub escaped the Southern California heat by taking a swim in a backyard pool.

The footage shot by Paul Hubler at his Glendale home shows the duo frolicking about in the pool before heading back into the wilderness.

A deadly heatwave has pushed temperatures to a record high in the northwest as California drought has led to an invasion of rattlesnakes.

