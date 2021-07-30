Before You Choose That Career: Lessons From Kyari’s Ordeal

Your personality should be a major deciding factor before you choose a career. If you love wealth there are certain career paths you can’t choose. Not because you won’t be wealthy, it is because you have a lower chance to and again there is a bigger chance you may get tempted.

Imagine a young lecturer saying he or she wants to be as wealthy as Dangote. Chances are that your case will be like that of the NECO/JAMB man, Dibu Ojerinde.

You can’t be a Police Officer and be as ostentatious as Kyari. Check his Facebook timeline. That picture of him and his brothers puts the latter at risk. That profession does not fit that lifestyle. Imagine seeing my Imam that loves comedy always liking the posts of Mr. Macaroni. He can only enjoy the posts privately.

You know you have a weakness for women and you are a lecturer in the School of Social Sciences. Even criminals who want to stay undetected stay off social media but then they can’t help it sometimes. If you love to be in informal dresses, there are certain profession that will be hard for you to fit in. I can’t go to the hospital and then I am told the doctor is the best but he is on dreads…. I’ll not risk it. I’ll take a walk. There are written and unwritten code for every profession. Kyari erred.

He saw my Kaftan and liked it…. Are you normal at all Kyari? (In Macaroni’s voice). We loved the idea that there was our own Jack Bauer somewhere but then it seems all is lost now.

Don’t just get a job because you need one. Get one that fits. And stay with the code. We spend over 12 hours daily on our work. It’s our life. Choose wisely.