Being Qualified Is Not The Only Reason You Get Invited For An Interview

“How?” You may ask?

Recruiters start the hiring process immediately when your resume hits their desk.

The main killers of getting more interviews by job seekers are spelling and grammatical errors.

Spelling and grammar fails indicates to the recruiter that you don’t have “attention to details skills” and that

you can’t “communicate effectively both by emails or verbally with co-workers or customers’ ‘ and sadly

these are very important skills to have..

Some of the common errors are, “oversaw site team engineers” (when it should be “oversaw a team of

four site engineers”.

Others include writing about old jobs in present tense and vice versa.

Suggestions

Involve a third eye review of your resume before submitting.

Use online spell checkers to write your resume.

If you want to be a professional, then let your resume make you look like one.