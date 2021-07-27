Benin Government May Use Igboho To Negotiate Full Border Re-Opening (Opinion)

It is no longer news that Nigeria banned the import of rice and some other goods coming into the country from Benin republic which of course had dealt a serious blow on the economy of this small west African nation .

But with Sunday Igboho arrest and knowing how far Buhari could go to lay his hands on the Yoruba nation freedom fighter, The Benin republic government may want to go on a round table negation with the Nigerian government to trade the Yoruba nation agitator for full Benin republic and Nigerian border re-opening.

My opinion tho .

