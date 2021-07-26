Beninoise Policemen Disperse Igboho’s Supporters, Journalists

The Police in Benin Republic have dispersed journalists and hundreds of Yoruba Nation activists from the premises of the Cour De’appal De Cotonou on Monday.

The officers drove into the venue of the hearing of the case against Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, in about seven trucks.

They chased away the crowd, who were waiting on the court’s verdict.

The Beninise court is still in session as of the time of filing this report.

Igboho’s lawyers and his wife, Ropo, were allowed inside the courtroom.

The court is currently investigating the allegations brought against Igboho by the Federal Government of Nigeria which claimed, amongst other things, that the activist is a gun runner.

The court is also expected to rule on the extradition or otherwise of Igboho.

Igboho and his wife were arrested at the Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou around 8pm on July 19, 2021, while they tried to catch a flight to Germany.



