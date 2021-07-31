Best Wishes To ‘Bad Belle’ People Waiting To See Us Arrested By FBI – Abba Kyari

Best Wishes To ‘Bad Belle’ People Waiting To See Us Arrested By FBI, Says Arrogant Nigeria’s Super Cop, Abba Kyari

Nigeria’s Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari says ‘bad belle Nigerians’ will wait forever to see him arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) over an alleged bribe he took from a suspected fraudster, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, alias Hushpuppi, who recently pleaded guilty in the United States.

Hushpuppi, who pleaded guilty to various charges, including money laundering, wire fraud, and felony, had said he used Kyari, a leader of the Inspector-General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team, to jail a fellow fraudster Kelly Chibuzor Vincent after both were locked in a dispute presumably over how to share the $1.1 million loot received from a Qatari businessperson.

Vincent subsequently contacted the victim and informed the businessperson that they were being scammed by a syndicate involving him and Hushpuppi, a US court document read.

This elicited anger from Hushpuppi, who contacted Kyari to arrest and jail his rival over the dispute. Abbas said Kyari sent pictures of Vincent in jail and subsequently sent his bank account number to Hushpuppi to which a wire transfer should be made having done a good job as sent by him.

“Court documents outline a dispute among members of the conspiracy, which allegedly prompted Vincent to contact the victim and claim that Abbas and Juma were engaged in fraud. After this contact, Abbas allegedly arranged to have Vincent jailed in Nigeria by Abba Alhaji Kyari, 46, of Nigeria.

“According to the affidavit, Kyari is a highly decorated deputy commissioner of the Nigeria Police Force who is alleged to have arranged for Vincent to be arrested and jailed at Abbas’ behest, and then sent Abbas photographs of Vincent after his arrest. Kyari also allegedly sent Abbas bank account details for an account into which Abbas could deposit payment for Vincent’s arrest and imprisonment,” the US Justice Department said in a statement.

But in his reaction on his Facebook page on Thursday morning, Kyari said he never demanded money from Hushpuppi, while stressing that “my hands are clean”.

Although he admitted to knowing about the money-related dispute, the DCP disclosed that it was based on the call that Vincent was arrested.

Kyari also denied that Vincent was ever jailed, adding that he was instead released on bail.

Replying to one of the comments on the post, the police boss asked those criticising him based on his response to produce the “papers calling for our arrest”.

He wrote in the post later deleted along with some other comments, “Hahahahaha indicted where, How? On social media abi. Let’s see the Evidence of the indictment or the Letter from the court looking for us. Many people who admire our clothes were connected to the designer, So this is an offense now? Or to arrest when their (sic) is a Complaint of threat to life is an offense?

“The bad belle people will wait forever to see us arrested or to produce the papers calling for our arrest. We will not be surprise (sic) if a Fake arrest warrant on us will start circulating later today.

“If FBI wants to hear from somebody working with any Government, they will send letter to the Government of that Country. Am sure that letter too can be fabricated and circulated on social media soonest too. Best wishes for the people waiting to see us arrested, Hahahahaha.”

http://saharareporters.com/2021/07/30/best-wishes-%E2%80%98bad-belle%E2%80%99-people-waiting-see-us-arrested-fbi-says-arrogant-nigeria%E2%80%99s-super