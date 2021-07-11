BIA Replies Burna Boy: “Don’t Be Hurt I Said I Don’t Know You”

American Rapper Bia has replied Burna Boy after he said she had been in his DM’s since 2018. Bia denied this and claimed Burna Boy is hurt and he should focus on his girl cause she’s pretty in a tweet. She however admitted she like his music. The whole issue with Burna Boy and Bia started when Bia claimed on an IG Live stream with Nicki Minaj that she didn’t know how Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido looked like. Who do you guys think is lying?

Click link to watch the video of Bia saying she doesn’t know how Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido look like and get the break down of the beef:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=137MMdbUvJ0