Big Brother Naija Season 6 starting on July 24! Latest News, Housemates,Profile

Season six of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show is starting on July 24. As usual GISTMASTER will give you all the latest news about the names and profile of all the housemates for BBN season 6. The winner of the 2021 show will go home with 90 Million star prize.

The winner of last edition is Laycon, a rapper and highly cerebral philosophy graduate from University of Lagos. Martin Mabutho of Multichoice Nigeria broke the news today (Monday) at during a press briefing with journalists.

The reality show will premiere with two opening ceremonies on Saturday and Sunday and will air from 7 pm on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29 with a simulcast on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban, and Africa Magic Family.

The organizers also disclosed that there will be no SMS voting for this season, adding that fans will now be able to vote for their favourite housemates for free on BBNaija’s official website and mobile app as well as on the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps.

This year’s edition of BBNaija will run for 72 days and end on October 3, 2021.

Multichoice Nigeria had earlier announced a whopping N90 million as the grand prize for the winner of season six.

This makes it the highest grand prize a winner of the reality show will receive since the BBNaija debuted in 2006.