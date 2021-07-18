Bishop Oyedepo Sacks 40 Pastors Over ‘Low Income From Their Branches’ (Pix, Video)

A pastor at Winners Chapel has cried out after he was sacked for not generating enough money in his branch.

According to the pastor, mr Peter Godwin, he was invited by the state pastor and getting there he met other pastors about 40 and they were all sacked over low income in their branches.

Watch the video below from 2.44 minutes as a Living Faith Church Pastor reveals how he was sacked

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dLhcBEjpwxg

Blogger, Maureen Badejo also talks about the sack too. Watch from 40 minutes…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w_IpH8dndJk