Blasphemy: Sahara Reporters Apologises To Muslims

See previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/6671274/dont-compare-igbohos-travails-prophet

EDITOR’S NOTE | Sahara Reporters.

We apologise to all those who feel hurt by the report.

On Monday, July 26, 2021, we published a story titled, ‘Igboho Is Like Prophet Mohammed Who Fled Mecca For Media Over Persecution—Afenifere’.

We apologise to all those who feel hurt by the report. As a media platform, we report on events as they occur. We understand that some people who read the report did not understand that it did NOT emanate from SaharaReporters but was a report distilled from a statement released by Afenifere, a socio-cultural organisation. We assure our esteemed readers and followers that it was not our intention to denigrate the Islamic faith and Prophet Muhammad as we hold all faiths in high regard. We thank you for your feedback.

http://saharareporters.com/2021/07/27/editors-note