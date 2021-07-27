Boko Haram Releases Pictures Of Kidnapped Soldiers, Yobe Protocol Officers (Pix)

Previous thread:

The terrorist group Boko Haram/ISWAP has released photos of the two soldiers and a Yobe Liaison Officer they kidnapped on Saturday along the Damaturu-Maiduguri highway.

The abductees’ identity cards were also released by the militants.

Two of the ID cards on exhibit belong to Mai Lalle, one belongs to Mustapha, and the other belongs to Nigerian Army Lpcl Oyediran Adedotun.

The ID card of the fourth abductee was not sighted from the list of the cards provided by the insurgents.

The Nation reports all the four victims were abducted on Saturday along Maiduguri/Damaturu highway.

While Mai Lalle and Mustapaha were travelling to Maiduguri, the two Army personnel were however traveling to Kano on a pass permit.

The Nation gathered though the pictures of the victims have been released, no contact has been made with the families.



SOURCE