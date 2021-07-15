Bomb Scare: Messi’s Private Jet Grounded In Argentina

Lionel Messi’s plans to leave Argentina were put on hold on Tuesday after the Barcelona star’s private jet was halted amid a bomb scare.

The 34-year-old briefly returned to Rosario on Monday following Argentina’s Copa America triumph at the Maracana after an Angel di Maria strike clinched the nation’s first major trophy since 1993.

Messi was due to jet off for Miami, Florida to spend some time on holiday with his family, but his flight was delayed after a man claimed to have left a bomb in his suitcase.

Islas Malvinas International Airport was evacuated immediately and emergency protocols were put in place, with all flights grounded.

The incident was swiftly resolved but the emergency resulted in a major backlog of flights leaving the airport, including Messi’s.



https://thenationonlineng.net/messi-survives-bomb-scare/