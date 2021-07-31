Breakdown Of FBI Investigation On Hushpuppi And Abba Kyari

1.A certain businessperson was looking for a lender to invest $15m to build a school in Qatar.

2.JUMA, a Kenyan based in Nairobi who works with HUSH tells the businessperson that he would provide the loan.

3.Hush claims to be a Malik that works in a US based bank would facilitate the payment of the loan.

4.Hush and Juma convinced the businessperson to make certain transactions under the guise of taxes among others to expedite the loan.

5.After receiving several amounts in hundreds of USD, Hush contacted CHIBUZOR to design a decoy website to deceive the businessperson that the loan has been secured and he can transfer the funds.

6.Chibuzor at a point felt Hush wasn’t paying well enough and promptly decided to contact the businessperson that Hush and Juma were scammers that he is the one that can help him.

7.Hush found out what Chibuzor has done, contacted our super cop and igbalode tailor DCP Abba KYARI “Couture” and tells him how Chibuzor snitched him and stole his job of about $575k which he would have lost if he didn’t quickly intervene.

8.Hush calls Chibuzor and threatens to deal with him for snitching him and Juma. Hush then provides Kyari with Chibuzor’s phone numbers which was used to trace and pick him up.

9.Upon picking and locking Chibuzor up, Kyari sent pictures of Chibuzor in police custody to Hush and Hush confirms the detainee was indeed Chibuzor. Hush then tells Kyari he wants Chibuzor beaten blue black and gone for a very long time. Kyari agreed to Hush wishes.

10.Kyari then provided a Zenith bank account details to Hush where payments for the job and the boys would be made and an estimated N8m was made.

11.Chibuzor’s girlfriend runs around to gather money to secure his release and even contacted Hush to help provide funds to bail Chibuzor from custody. Hush sent her 100k and then contacted Kyari telling him what happened and reiterating… his wishes to Kyari to ensure Chibuzor is not released.

12.After a while in custody, Chibuzor got really sick and seemed to have contacted a disease in the cell was taken to a hospital for treatment, Kyari sent pictures of a sick and diseased Chibuzor to Hush. Hush said he sees Chibuzor is really sick but doesn’t pity him for what he has done. They both ended that conversation and agreed to release Chibuzor.

13.Back to the businessperson, he has noticed some irregularities in his dealings with Juma as Juma was his first contact and who brought Hush into play and realized Juma was scamming him. Hush who is still a supposed Malik a US based banker then contacts the businessperson that he could solve the issues but might have to pay another $180k.

14.The businessperson made this payments in 2 transactions of $100k and $80k. Hush didn’t tell Juma about this dealings with the businessperson.

15.The businessperson eventually realizes he is been defrauded and challenges Hush, alleging Hush and Juma are part of the same team and stopped all comms with Hush.

16.Other people involved in this case mentioned are one BOLATITO and another MORAYO. These people who provided US based bank accounts for the businessperson to transfer to, who then laundered the money to Hush via various means.

17.Among these means include the purchase and delivery of a Richard Mille watch of about $250k which Bolatito received from the seller and delivered to Morayo who then sent it to Hush in Dubai.

18.Hush also used proceeds of his deal to acquire citizenship and passport of St. Kitts. Hush used a fake Nigerian wedding certificate to a St. Kitts citizen and bribed some people to acquire this citizenship.

