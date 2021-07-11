Brenda Ataga sues Naijaloaded Blog for N1Billion

Brenda Ataga is suing Naijaloaded.com for N1Billion, except a out of court is reached over a publication she considered libelious, mischievous and attempt to finger her as having a hand in the death of her husband, Usifo Ataga, GISTMASTER gathered.

The wife of the slain Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga, Brenda Ataga, has requested for a sum of N1 billion as compensation for the publication of libelous and malicious reports against her person from the management of Naijaloaded Blog.

Brenda Ataga

Not only that, Brenda also asked the online platform to pull down the report from the website and retract the damaging report through its medium and other online news outlets.

She made these demands in a letter dated June 28 and addressed to the Managing Director of the online medium, Makinde Azeez through her counsel, Chief Charles Uwensuyi-Edosomwan (SAN).

Ataga, also a director in Super Network Limited, was recently found dead in a pool of blood at a short service apartment at Lekki Phase 1, Lagos state shortly after his family declared him missing.

Subsequently, the Lagos State Police Command arrested a 21-year-old undergraduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Chidinma Ojukwu for allegedly killing the late CEO.

The command had also claimed that the suspect was caught with a blood-soaked cloth worn on the day of the incident and confessed to stabbing the deceased with a kitchen knife after a struggle.

But in its report published on June 26, Naijaloaded had fingered Brenda in the murder of her husband, citing her relationship with the suspect through Brenda’s boyfriend. In her letter of claim, however, Brenda described the report published by the online platform as a callous, malicious and mindless attack on the personality of their client.

The lawyer stated that the publication described his client as a conniving criminal that was part of the plans that killed her husband, father of her children, a most heinous cunning act.

The letter, which described the report as false, hinted that it labelled Mrs Ataga who is a wife, mother and highly placed official of the Nigerian government as a loose woman and a flirt, carrying on extra marital affairs with another Mr. Izu.