Bribe My Angels If You Want My Grace To Work For You – Pastor To Members (Video)

‘Bribe My Angels, If You Want My Grace To Work For You’ – Pastor Tells Members (Photo, Video)

A viral video captured the moment a Nigerian pastor urged his congregants to give him more money as that would make the grace in his life work for them, IgbereTV reports.

In his words;

”We need your money to come on my altar so that my altar will touch you. The only way the grace functioning in me will work for you is that you come and bribe my angels because the more money in my hands, the faster I reach the assignment they gave to me. So the easier they make the assignment, the faster they work for you. There is no juju in it”

