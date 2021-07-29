Bright Chimezie’s Son Called To Bar (Photo)

Ziggima singer Bright Chimezie on Wednesday took to social media to announce his son Chukwudi Chimezie had been called to the Nigerian bar, Igbere TV reports.

The ‘Because of English’ singer’s son will be inducted on July 29 at Eagles Square, Abuja, according to Bright.

The excited father wrote in a Facebook post, “Today I celebrate my son, confidant, friend and legal adviser, Barrister Chukwudi B. Chimezie Esq. LLB; as he is being sworn in as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria on the 29th of July, 2021.

“Son, you dreamt, prayed and worked for it and God finally crowned your efforts. Keep dreaming and the sky will definitely be your starting point. To God be the glory.”



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=401566414662942&id=100044287606605

Bright’s album Respect Africa brought him to limelight as he used his songs to beam the light on societal problems.

Many of his fans fell in love with the 60-year-old’s dance steps.