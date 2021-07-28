British Govt Likely Connived With Nigeria In Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest – Lawyer

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, a lawyer to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has said the British government has a hand in his alleged “abduction”.

Ejiofor made the accusation while speaking on Arise TV’s Morning Show on Wednesday.

He also accused the British Government and the British High Commission of not doing much to help Kanu despite him being a British citizen.

Ejiofor claimed the Commission has not visited the IPOB leader since he was brought back to Nigeria.

He noted that unlike Kanu’s 2015 arrest when the Commission was regularly visiting him while in detention, the British Commission is paying lip service to helping him this time around.

He said: “I can confirm to you that British High Commission is not doing much about this case. I can confirm to you that there is every likelihood of connivance in what happened to my client.

“Because some times in 2015 when my client was arrested I know how they were keeping in constant communication with him and visiting him regularly both when he was in DSS custody and when he was transferred to prison.

“But as of yesterday, a British national was arrested and till date they have not visited him even when we have officially notified them of the situation.

“As at the time he was arrested, he was arrested as a British national because he had renounced his Nigerian citizenship over five years ago. And they are still talking about offering him consular services,” he said.



