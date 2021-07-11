British School Allowed Kids Resume Late So They Can Watch Euro 2020 Finals

A primary school in England has offered to let kids come to school late on Monday morning (tomorrow) after the Euro 2020 final which will hold Sunday night July 11, in order for them to work better during the day.

I initially thought the letter below was a prank, but after checking, I discovered several other English schools are allowing kids resume late on Monday so they can watch…football.

To be objective though, the match is historical as England plays against Italy in the Euro 2020 final, this will be their first final since winning the World Cup in 1966.

The letter in part reads “We would rather have children rested and in school ready to learn rather than absent all day or grumpy!”

Very passionate, these English people are.

ABINGDON PRIMARY SCHOOL & CHILDREN’S CENTRE Rosa.

9th July 2021

Dear Parent/Carer, If your child is a football fan and likely to be staying up until after I I pm on Sunday to watch the Final, then let them stay in bed a bit longer and come to school by 11.00am on Monday. We would rather have children rested and in school ready to learn rather than absent all day or grumpy!

School will still be open as usual at 8.30am but children arriving up till 11.00 am won’t be marked as late.

It’s 55 years since England reached a major football final so let them watch the game, talk about the importance of the National Anthem, talk about Aspirations, Resilience, Commitment and Harmony (ARCH).

Come on England!