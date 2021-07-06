Broda Shaggi Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday (Photos)

Nigerian Instagram comedian, Samuel Animashaun Perry popularly known as Broda Shaggi has taken to his Instagram handle to celebrate his mother, Omolara on her birthday today, IgbereTV reports.

Sharing beautiful photos of his mum, he wrote,

“To the Love of my life, to the woman who became my father, to the one who supported all my dreams with prayers, to the woman who brought me up in good manners, to the woman who told me “ you will be a king “

Happy birthday my forever Love , my own Queen . This is the beginning of your happiness and there shall be no end . I love you mum. Happy Birthday Omolara ”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CQ_VtYmsbif/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link