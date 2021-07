Early today, Buhari was in Kano to pay Homage to the emir of Kano Alh. Aminu Ado Bayero at his palace. After which he was accompanied by his Excellency Alh Dr. Umar Abudullahi Ganduje to commissioned the newly built interchange flyover.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print