Buhari Condemns Adamawa Killings, To Punish Bandits

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has expressed sadness over the brutal killing of some citizens, including a vigilante leader and Village Head of Dabna, a village in Dugwaba, Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement titled ‘President Buhari Condemns Attack in Adamawa State, Says No Criminal Will Go Unpunished’.

Reacting to the incident which happened on Wednesday, the President said, “This level of savagery, inhumanity and reckless disregard for the sanctity of life cannot go unpunished.’’

He directed security officials to redouble their efforts and respond to these security threats promptly and decisively saying “we can’t afford to disappoint Nigerians that have entrusted their security in our hands.’’

Buhari directed agencies under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to immediately assess losses in the community and send support.

In the meantime, the President has convened a high-powered delegation to visit the community to convey his sympathies to the families of victims and the government of Adamawa State.



https://punchng.com/buhari-condemns-adamawa-killings-threatens-to-punish-bandits/