Buhari Meets British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, Discusses Insecurity In Nigeria

Buhari meets British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, discuss insecurity in Nigeria

Published on July 29, 2021By Ochogwu Sunday

Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari and the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday, appraised the war against different forms of terrorism in Nigeria, and agreed that the judicial process be allowed to run its course.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made this known in a statement on Thursday evening.

Adesina said the two leaders held a bilateral talks at the sidelines of the Global Education Summit in London where they agreed that it was important that the judicial process runs without interference, no matter who was involved.

According to Buhari’s spokesman, the president briefed the Prime Minister on Nigeria’s power needs and efforts being made, as well as initiatives geared at achieving food security in Nigeria.

President Buhari also reviewed the security situation in the different regions of the country, as PM Johnson pledged Britain’s preparedness to help Nigeria curb the deteriorating security situations.

PM Johnson said, “We are available to help.”

The two leaders equally discussed how to increase trade between the two countries, develop solar and wind power, leadership of the Commonwealth going forward and other matters of mutual interest.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/dailypost.ng/2021/07/29/buhari-meets-british-prime-minister-boris-johnson-discuss-insecurity-in-nigeria/%3famp=1