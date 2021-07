Farouk Yahaya: Buhari, Osinbajo Decorate Army Chief With New Rank

The Chief Of Army Staff, Maj-Gen Farouk Yahaya was appointed on May 27 to replace Lt-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru who died in a plane crash in Kaduna.

President Buhari had earlier written to the National Assembly seeking for the confirmation of the COAS; one which was adopted by the Nigerian Senate and House of Representatives on the 22nd and 29th of June respectively.