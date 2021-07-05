Temidayo Akinsuyi, Lagos

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday said it is confident that Eyitayo Jegede, its governorship candidate in the October 10 governorship election in Ondo state will get justice at the Supreme Court owing to the fact that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had no candidate in the election.

Having lost at the tribunal and Appeal court, Jegede who lost the election to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu had approached the Supreme Court for redress.

Speaking with Daily Independent, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary said the party is confident that Jegede will get justice at the Supreme Court because Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State who is the National Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) lacks the constitutional powers to submit Akeredolu’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to him, by so doing, APC had no candidate in the governorship election.

“It is a known fact that Mai Mala Buni, the governor of Yobe state was not properly elected as the national chairman of APC. Therefore, he cannot nominate a candidate for INEC. They flouted their own constitution”.

“The existence of Mala Buni as national chairman flouts the rule and constitution of their own party. I believe that is the ground that our candidate, Eyitayo Jegede is pursuing to the Supreme Court, that ab initio, APC had no candidate because the process of nominating their candidate was faulty”.

“So, we are confident that based on this, our candidate, Eyitayo Jegede will get justice at the end of the day,” he said.

https://independent.ng/buni-was-not-properly-nominated-as-apc-national-chairman-pdp/