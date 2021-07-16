Burial Photo Of Hassan Ahmed, Army General Who Was Murdered In Abuja

Hassan Ahmed, the Major-General of the Nigerian Army who was murdered in Abuja on Thursday night has been ladi to rest.

The deceased who was recently appointed as a director at army headquarters, was buried at Lungi Barracks Cemetery, Abuja after being shot dead in Abaji area of the nation’s capital.

LIB reported that the kidnappers who killed the army general, also kidnapped his wife. They were said to be returning from Okene in Kogi State when they ran into an ambush.



Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/7/army-general-who-was-murdered-in-abuja-laid-to-rest.html