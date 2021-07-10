Burna Boy Claims American Rapper, BIA Has Been In His DM Since 2018

Burna went on Twitter today to clown rapper Bia who two days ago said she didn’t know what he, Wizkid and Davido looked like on an Instagram live with Nicki Minaj. He said she had been in his DMs since 2018 and also earlier today his right hand wing man King Manny posted a screen shot of when Bia commented on a post on Burna Boys Instagram.

Click link to watch the video of her saying she doesn’t know Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido and get the full break down:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=137MMdbUvJ0

