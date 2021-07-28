CAF WCL: Rivers Angels Defeat Police (Niger Republic) 5-0, Book Semi-Final Spot

Rivers Angels (Nigeria) 5-0 AS Police (Niger Republic)

2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NWFL) Premiership Champions, Rivers Angels qualified for the semi-final of West Africa Football Union (WAFU-B) Zonal Qualifiers for TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League after a 5-0 triumph over AS Police of Niger Republic.

Oghenebrume Ikehua scored the first goal of the game for Rivers Angels in the 13th minute during a dominating display from the Nigerian Champions.

Alice Ogebe’s shot hits the post ten minutes later as Rivers Angels scored two goals which were disallowed for offside.

In the 36th minute, Vivian Ikechukwu’s powerful cross finds Alice Ogebe who tapped in for the second goal of the game.

Six minutes from halftime, Maryann Ezenagu’s header hits the crossbar before Alice Ogebe finally scored the third goal for the Jewels of Rivers.

Maryann Ezenagu increased Rivers Angels’ lead to four in the 60th minute as she also scored the fifth goal in the 77th minute.

After its 2-0 win over Hasaacas Ladies FC of Ghana coupled with the recent triumph, Rivers Angels occupy the first position in Group B with six points from two games and have qualified for the semi-final.

In Group A, Amis du Monde of Togo and host, Onze Soeur de Gagnoa of Cote d’Ivoire played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with all four goals being scored in the first half.

Habiba Ouedragaodo scored the opening goal of the game for Onze Soeur de Gagnoa before Aminata Haidara’s own goal equalised for Amis du Monde in the 28th minute.

The player of the match, Nathalie Badate of Amis du Monde put her side ahead in the 38th minute while Legoli Priscille Kreto made it 2-2 in the 39th minute.

Both sides earned their first point of the tournament as host, Onze Soeur de Gagnoa has played two games while Amis du Monde will play its final group game against USFA of Burkina Faso.

AS Mandé (Mali) 4-0 Determine Girls (Liberia)

Elsewhere in the WAFU-A Zonal Qualifiers, AS Mandé of Mali picked its first win of the tournament after a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Determine Girls of Liberia.

The player of the match, Fatoumata Diarra scored two goals while Aïcha Samake and Bassira Toure scored AS Mandé’s other goals.

CAF Women’s Champions League Zonal Qualifiers Results

WAFU-B (Day 2)

