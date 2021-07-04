Can England Win The Euros?

The Three Lions have dazzled in the 2020-turn-2021 edition of the Euro, which has seen the likes of France, Portugal, Germany, and Croatia beaten in the build-up to the semi-finals. Football has always been a big deal in England, a country that is credited for the invention of football, which is known in North America, particularly the United States of America, as soccer. Disappointments in major tournaments over the past decades have left the English football fans helpless despite boasting some of the world’s most exciting footballers on the global stage. A team consisting of Steven Gerrard, young Wayne Rooney, Rio Ferdinard, Frank Lampard, and many Premier League stars couldn’t inspire their country to win a major trophy. That generation is regarded as the golden generation in England but a lot of factors away from football could have contributed to why that generation failed to live up to expectations.

A lot of things have been said about this England team for so long. That generation failed, indisputably, but the new generation of players is making all the difference. This England team, led by the wonderful Harry Kane, has performed tremendously in this tournament, keeping clean sheets in all the seven games they’ve played so far. Maybe playing some of their games in Wembley back at home has helped so far, but what’s also noteworthy is the team spirit within that England squad. Hopes have been raised, with the supposed “golden generation”. having voiced their happiness in the wake of England’s qualification to the semi-final to set a clash with Denmark.

Finally, the England fans have their hopes up as Denmark is seen as the underdog against a team that hasn’t conceded a goal so far in the tournament. “Football is finally coming home,” England fans raved on social media after beating Ukraine to book their spot in the last four. The big question, however, remains; is football really coming home?

