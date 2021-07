Hey nairalanders this guys post got me thinking all day and night!

He has a national Certificate of Education (NCE) result but decided to apply for a job with his SSCE because he felt he has no connection to get a Job with his NCE.

My question now is, can you accept for a federal Government job as an SSCE holder when you Have BSC,HND,NCE OR EVEN ND??

Someone is offering me a Fed job as an ssce holder while i have HND. He said he has a slot for just ssce.

I Am really confused