Can You Take A Job That Pays Less Than N50,000 As A BSc Holder?

Can you take a job of 50k as a BSc holder? most people will say yes and I don’t blame them at all, I have worked as a manager of a guest house for four months and I was paid 27k in a month, the job title sure sounds like a big deal to some people when you say “I am the manager” they wouldn’t know your two-month salary can’t even afford iPhone 6.

The truth of the matter is Nigeria reward for labour is too cheap and that’s why most people bring their businesses over here, pay us 350 euros in a month and we think it’s big lol, but at least they pay well compared to Nigerians themself.

I find it difficult to understand why some of these food vendors are looking for someone with ND and some small businesses that pay 50k look for people with BSc, its insane, they will even use the hell out of you. Now I’m recruiting and managing for them and they never asked me for even an application letter and I make more than 100k a month, there are a lot of jobs like this, to be honest,

Nigeria is a place where you just have to find your way I guess because that’s what most people with a good income are doing, most of them take contracts from people abroad. have you heard about Fiverr? I know of someone who makes roughly 1k dollars a month from just designing a website with WordPress on Fiverr.

Don’t let anybody tell you there is no job so you have to settle for less, as for me I won’t use my cert to apply for a 30k job again, laye!