Car Washer Wrecks His Client’s Car After Driving It To Buy Food (Photo, Video)

A viral video captured the moment a car washer got into trouble after he crashed his client’s expensive Mercedes Benz GLC, IgbereTV reports.

The car washer crashed the car when he drove it to buy food (Eba). As punishment, he was made to lie on the floor.

See the video below;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nA7ZrjoVCD4

