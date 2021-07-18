Career Switch Dilemma

OK guys I’d keep it really short and precise.

My brother studied computer engineering. Truth be told he never really liked the course. He only studied the course because he thought he’d love it along the way and also he enjoys fiddling with tech stuff but that was never his passion. He recently finished his NYSC and is considering a masters in Business Management. I’m against it but he says it’s what he wants to do and we all at home know he has always been inclined to business and has been passionate about it even as a kid.

Now my question is, is such switch really possible in any university??

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print

