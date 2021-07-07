Checkout The Beautiful Casa Del Papa Resort In Benin Republic (Photos, Video)

I have always done more of the Nigerian resorts, this is because I believe so much in the Nigerian tourism. So this is my first review of a resort outside Nigeria. The plan is to visit as many countries as I can In my life time.

Casa Del papa is one of the best resorts in Benin republic. The beautiful resort has been in existence for over 15 years. It has both the lagoon and the sea view making it a perfect destination for holiday, vacation and honeymoon.

Casa Del Papa is located in the colonial city of Ouidah. A few minutes drive from the Benin slave route. The resort boasts of a restaurant, outdoor pool, bar, spa, lagoon, beach, and other exciting attractions.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W9Sq49U0jmY

This resort is one of the best in Benin Republic. This is where most of the foreign expatriate hang out. You’d almost think you are in France bonjour bonjour everywhere

