Checkout The Supernatural Fire Dance Of The Itsekiri People Of Delta State (Photos)

Every ethnic group in the Delta have got some kind of unique and weird dance. Some months back, I made a thread about the power dance of the Urhobo people, today, we will be having a look at the fire dance of the Itsekiri people of Delta State.

The fire dance is a supernatural dance by the Ajagbugbu group that involves stepping and dancing on burning fire without getting burnt.

The dance is presented on special occasions, like the burial of an OLU or the crowning of a new king.

Watch the video below:

