Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel Wins Germany’s 2021 Manager Of The Year Award

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has been voted Germany’s Manager of the Year, Newspremises reports.

The 47-year-old has enjoyed the second half of the 2020/21 campaign in charge of Chelsea, with the club winning the Champions League and finishing the Premier League season in the top four.

“I accept the award very gratefully as a great honour for the entire team because I see myself as a team player,” Tuchel said after winning Germany’s 2021 Manager of the Year award and added: “Therefore, the personal award is a bit uncomfortable for me.”

