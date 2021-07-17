Chief Of Army Staff Meets Olowu Of Kuta, Renews Commitment To Nation’s Security (Pix)

Chief of Army Staff meets Olowu of Kuta, renews commitment to Nation’s security

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has renewed his commitment to the country’s armed forces to sustain the peaceful co-existence of Nigerians irrespective of ethnic, religious, cultural and political differences.

Yahaya stated this on Friday when he received the Olowu of Kuta, Oba Ahmed Oyelude Tegbosun III, who paid him a courtesy visit in his office, at the Army Headquarters, Abuja.

The Chief of Army Staff further lauded traditional rulers in the country for their fatherly role and rising above primordial sentiments on matters affecting national

security and the corporate existence of Nigeria. He added that their tremendous role goes a long way in mitigating security challenges in different parts of the country.

Lt General Yahaya commended the consistent efforts of the Olowu of

the Kuta Kingdom in supporting the military and security forces in the country and said that his efforts of building bridges of understanding among Nigerians are

worthy of emulation

