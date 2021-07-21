Chimamanda Adichie Calls Out The Catholic Church At Her Mother’s Funeral Mass (Video)

Renowned author, Chimamanda Adichie has called out the parish priest of the Catholic church in Aba who verbally attacked her over her comments about the catholic church.

This happened at her mother’s funeral mass where she had reported to have walked out but later came in to explain the reasons for her actions and comments against some practices about the catholic church in Nigeria.

In her speech, she was seen speaking in her local dialect and point out why people should not be forced to donate money for launching.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0BDGE6Dkh-c

Chimamanda Adichie has replied a Catholic Parish Priest who verbally attacked her over comments she made about the Catholic church in Nigeria, during her mother’s funeral mass in Abba community of Enugu state.

The celebrated author who revealed that she left the church angrily over the Parish Priest’s verbal attack, said she came back to explain what she said during the interview about the Catholic Church in Nigeria because Abba community and the Catholic Church in the community mean a lot to her.

Adichie noted that the Parish priest has had several opportunities to call her privately to explain her stance but never did. She also added that Priests are meant to guide parishioners and not attack them.

Recounting how the priest alleged that she said she doesn’t attend Catholic Church in Nigeria because it is all about money, she explained that what she said in the interview is there are good things about the Catholic Church but she doesn’t like when people are forced to give money.

The author also gave an instance of witnessing parishioners being locked out because the church was holding a fundraiser. Adichie concluded by saying that people should not be forced to give money, but to support the church willingly.



