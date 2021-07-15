“Choir Mistress & Female Church Member Held Me As Pastor Raped Me” – 20-Year-Old Girl

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

The Rivers State Police Command is investigating one Pastor Tony Daniel of Jesus Alive Word Refiners International Church, Port Harcourt, who has been accused of raping a 20-year-old woman, NaijaCover Reports.

From The Information Gathered By NaijaCover, The Human rights advocacy group, Centre For Basic Rights Protection And Accountability Campaign, said the alleged victim reported the incident to them.

Twenty One Year Old Lady has reported to Centre For Basic Rights Protection And Accountability Campaign how a Choir mistress and a Female Church member held her while the Pastor of a new generation church in Port Harcourt, Rivers, Nigeria raped her violently and gave her substance suspected to be ‘juju’ after the incident to swear that she will not tell anybody.

We shall expedite action to ensure the matter is investigated and if the Pastor is found culpable, he will be made to face the law.



The Rivers State Police Command has disclosed that the command is investigating a Port Harcourt based Pastor in connection to allegation of rape of a twenty year old girl.

According to Rythm 93.7FM 6PM news on Wednesday 14, July 2021, the spokesperson of the command, SP Nnamdi Omoni said the investigation followed a petition by a human rights .

A member of the human rights advocacy group,Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign,Barrister Festus Bonwin said the group wrote the petition to demand for an investigation into the allegation made against the Pastor.

Bonwin said the group is also asking for adequate Police protection for the alleged 20 year old victim.

In the meantime the 20 year old girl in an interview alleged that Pastor Tony Daniel of Jesus Alive Word Refiners International Church raped her when she was invited by the Pastor for settlement of issues she is having with the Pastor’s wife.

The Pastor’s wife in her response said it is a frame up. That they told the alleged rape victim to pay for light bill she refused and threatened to go to any length to deal with them.

Wazobia 94.1 FM News had reported on March 19,2020 last year that Pastor Daniel was detained at Azikiwe Divisional Police headquarters following a complaint by one Mr Ndidi Austin who alleged he caught the Pastor with his wife in a hotel.

Pastor Daniel had also denied the allegation.



