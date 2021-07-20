Church Usher Commits Suicide After Being Accused Of Defiling His Neighbour’s Daughter

A 45-year-old man popularly called ‘pastor’ has hanged himself after being accused of defiling a minor in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The incident, it was reliably gathered on Tuesday, occurred on July 5, 2021.

The deceased, identified as Jagbefume Oriagioge, allegedly hanged himself in his room at Iregwa Street, Agbor.

Residents of Iregwa Street, off Ojeifoh Street and Upper Queen Lane reportedly woke up the morning of that fateful day to see the lifeless body of the man dangling under the ceiling.

It was gathered that the deceased might have taken his own life after being accused of defiling a minor of one of his neighbours.

“The deceased was suspected to have ended his life as he could no longer bear the shame of allegedly having carnal knowledge of his neighbour’s female child (minor) and which was discussed at the community palace.

“The deceased was somebody who was not free with people to really tell who he was. We called him ‘pastor’ because we felt he was one.

“But the news of him sleeping with the female child of his neighbour is what we do not understand and now he has ended his life perhaps out of shame,” a neighbour reportedly narrated.

Late Oriagioge was said to have hailed from an Esan community in Edo State and was a dedicated usher at a branch of a popular Pentecostal church in Agbor.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta State Command, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent, said the remains of the deceased have been deposited at the mortuary of Central Hospital, Agbor for autopsy by the policemen from Agbor Police Divisional Headquarters while further investigations are ongoing.



https://tribuneonlineng.com/pastor-hangs-self-in-delta-for-allegedly-defiling-minor/amp/