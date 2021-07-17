Churchill, Maduka At Obi Cubana’s Mum’s Funeral (Pics, Video)

Olakunle Churchill Joins Godwin Maduka To Storm Obi Cubana Mum’s Funeral

As dignatries from various walks of life, stormed the funeral of the mother of Obi Iyiegbu, popularly called Obi Cubana, the event became more glamorous when the duo of astute businessman, Olakunle Churchill and frontline politician, Godwin Maduka, graced the ceremony, at Oba, Anambra State.

The duo on arrival were warmly received by other guests who were at the event to mourn and celebrate with their long time friend and ally, Obi Cubana.

Maduka, is a notable governorship aspirant in Anambra State, while Churchill, is a known businessman who has proved his mettle in the world of business.

The duo added glamour and finesse to the event as they engaged in “naira rain”, to the delight of guests, who in turn, danced to various rendition of songs at the burial

Oba town in Anambra State, has unarguably become “epicenter”of the social media recently as eminent personalities across the country whon attended the funeral of Obi Cubana’s mother.

The event which has turned to a gathering of Politicians, celebs, socialites had in attendance top music artists such as Davido, Phyno, D Banj, Phyno, K Cee.

Others sighted at the event include E Money, Nollywood actors and actresses.

Watch videos:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rirjtU1NYIM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HFZgpQeyvH0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ghTD9DNlOa4

Source: https://www.statepress.ng/2021/07/olakunle-churchill-joins-godwin-maduka.html