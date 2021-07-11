Civil Servants Must Wear Adire In Osun State

Public and civil servants in Osun State have been mandated to wear Adire (a distinctive local fabric) uniform to work every Thursday to promote Nigerian fashion and culture.

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun made the remarks during the state’s International Fashion Week in Osogbo.

The spokesperson to the governor, Ismail Omipidan, said that the governor’s directive would take effect from August 27.

The governor maintained the initiative was part of efforts to preserve and promote the production of Adire Osun as well as bolster the image of Osun as a culturally correct and indigenous product inclined state.

The governor, who was represented at the event by the Secretary to the State Government, Wole Oyebamiji, launched mass production, promotion and marketing of Adire.

He said the International Fashion Week and the launch of Adire Osun were no doubt giant strides towards diversifying the state’s economy and creating jobs for the teeming youths.

Mr Oyetola said the state government had partnered with Musty Great Development and Alexandria Jones Couture, United States of America, to organise the International Fashion Week for the promotion of the Osun brand of Adire for global exhibition.

“Adire is indigenous to Osun and it is not for nothing that Osogbo, the capital, is referred to as ‘Ilu Aro’ (Home of dye),” the governor said.

Mr Oyetola also urged the residents to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the initiative.

He said his administration was committed to promoting and projecting culture to the world in a way that would draw attention and attract humongous revenue to the state.

“In furtherance of efforts of this government to preserve and promote the production of Adire Osun as well as bolster the image of Osun as a culturally correct and indigenous product inclined state, every Thursday has been declared Adire Osun Day.

“Consequently, effective from August 27, 2021, all public and civil servants in the state shall wear Adire to work,” he said.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Adebisi Obawale, said the initiative was aimed at unlocking the untapped potential in the areas of culture, fashion and tourism.

Mr Obawale said the purpose was to build marketing channels through which Adire products would be produced, promoted and marketed globally.

Residents of the state were urged to embrace the development and to brace up to their responsibility by promoting their cultural heritage to the outside world.



