Comedian Andrew Lawrence Shows Cancelled After Racist Tweets At England Players

SHOW’S OVER: A COMEDIAN who said black England players are “bad at penalties” has seen a string of his shows cancelled.

Andrew Lawrence made racist remarks on Twitter about the Lions following their heartbreaking Euro 2020 defeat on Sunday.

He initially told followers: “All I’m saying is the white guys scored.”

The 41-year-old, who has previously featured on the BBC, then tweeted: “I can see that this has offended a lot of people, and I’m sorry that black guys are bad at penalties.”

In another, he said of Marcus Rashford: “Rather he’d practised his penalties and the kids had gone hungry.”

The footballer, 23, was made an MBE last year for his efforts to feed the UK’s most vulnerable youngsters during the pandemic.

Following a backlash, venues began pulling Lawrence’s planned shows – while he was ditched by his agents.

In a post on Twitter, RBM Comedy – which represents high profile stars including Miles Jupp and Hugh Dennis – said: “RBM no longer represent Andrew Lawrence.”

‘RATHER KIDS HAD GONE HUNGRY’

Chesham Comedy Club in Buckinghamshire is among the venues to pull out of a show.

Bosses told the comedian on his now-deleted Twitter account: “I know you won’t particularly care, but we at Chesham Comedy Club will not tolerate racism in any form, so please consider your booking with us cancelled.”

He was also due to play in Maidstone, Kent, in October, but that gig too has been cancelled after the venue said: “Andrew Lawrence has used social media platforms to express remarks that do not reflect the values of Parkwood Theatres.”

Elsewhere, a Hampshire arts centre pulled a gig for January 2022 after labelling his tweets “racist”.

Worcester’s Huntingdon Hall, Eastleigh’s Concorde Club, Rosehill Theatre in Cumbria and Scallywags Comedy Club in Gloucestershire have also cancelled dates on Lawrence’s forthcoming tour.

Lawrence rose to comedy fame in 2003 after finishing runner-up in the Edinburgh Fringe’s So You Think You’re Funny competition.

He followed-up by scooping top prize in the 2004 BBC New Act of the Year Competition.

He’s also written and performed four series for BBC Radio 4, including the 2015 sitcom There Is No Escape.

It comes after Boris Johnson, Harry Kane, Gareth Southgate and Prince William blasted vile racists who targeted Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho after their penalty misses.

Racist morons began attacking three of the team’s black players with monkey emojis and vile abuse following England’s defeat.



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/euro-2020/15577024/comedian-andrew-lawrence-cancelled-black-england/amp/