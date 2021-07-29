Comedian Zicsaloma Surprises His Mother With Car Gift (Photo)

Issac Aloma Junior popularly called ZicsAloma is a popular Nigerian Instagram Comedian who likes to dress like an Igbo Church going woman, and one who has gained popularity for that. Until he took to Tiktok and Instagram to start showcasing his talent, the English language graduate used to Lecture as a part time Lecturer at Kaduna Polytechnic.

In the cheering news, shared on his Instagram Story, the comedian said “the mother truly deserves the best.

Well, it seems Entertainment sells more than lecturing or academics now.

