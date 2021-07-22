Constituents Write Senator Ekwunife, Demand Explanation For Her Absence At Plenary

Constituents Write Nigerian Senator, Demand Explanation For Her Absence During Plenary Session

Members of the Obosi Development Union (ODU), Abuja branch, have addressed a letter to the Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Uche Ekwunife (Iyom), demanding an explanation for her absence during a plenary session last Thursday.

The letter which was signed by Engineer Goddy Ikebuaku and Chimezie Obi, the group’s President and Secretary respectively demanded to know why she was not present at the red chambers when others cast their votes on the issue of electronic transmission of results.

The group pointed out that Ekwunife was elected to represent a people who expect that her presence at the National Assembly will favour their cause, especially during important discussions such as the E-transmission of results.

They warned that failure to offer a satisfactory explanation is a proof that she is one of such politicians who profit from manipulation of election results.

The letter read, “Request for an explanation of your absence at plenary on Thursday 15th July 2021:

”We are members of the Obosi Development Union (ODU), Abuja branch, your constituents whom you represent at the Red Chambers of the National Assembly.

“We have observed with dismay from the compilation of votes of Senators for the Bill on electronic transmission of election results, that you were absent on Thursday, 15th July 2021 when the Draft bill was put to vote on the floor of the Senate Chambers, a day that presented an opportunity for history to be made in the electoral process of the Federal Republic of Nigeria – a country bedevilled with various forms of electoral riggings and manipulations.

”We have no doubt that you are aware that the disaffection with the electoral system in Nigeria is intrinsically connected to the lack of integrity and confidence in the electoral result delivery process. The acrimony and violence in our electoral process have led to fatalities, too numerous to mention; Obosi as a town has experienced quite a number of fracases that culminated in deaths during the election result collation process, hence our feeling of disappointment that our voice did not count owing to your absence on the day of the vote.

“As our representative in the Senate, we expect that when very sensitive and important decisions or voting is taking place in the Senate, you will not only make yourself available but also use every means possible to lobby your colleagues (especially those from the North because of their numerical strength) to support initiatives that will advance the cause of your constituents.

“Iyom, bear in mind that if this issue is not well handled, it has the capacity to overshadow your performance and define your legacy as our representative, as it portrays a clear and unambiguous disconnect with the desires of your constituents.

“Please, also note that unless a satisfactory explanation is offered, our members and your constituents at large are inclined to view your action as typical of politicians who profit or hope to profit from election result manipulation that has bedevilled our electoral system and frustrated the desires of the people to elect representatives of their choice as guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution. We look forward to receiving your prompt response on this matter.”

