Copa America: CONMEBOL Announces Team For Tournament (Full List)

CONMEBOL has announced the Copa America 2021 team of the tournament.
The Copa America 2021 ended on Sunday morning with Argentina beating Brazil 1-0 in the final.
Paris Saint-Germain’s Angel Di Maria scored the only goal of the match in the first half to give Argentina the victory against Brazil.
Below is CONMEBOL’s Copa America 2021 team:
Forwards: Diaz, Neymar and Messi.
Midfielders: Yotun, Casemiro
and De Paul.
Defenders: Estupinan, Marquinhos, Romero and Isla.
Goalkeeper: Martinez
