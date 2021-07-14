Copa America: CONMEBOL Announces Team For Tournament (Full List)

Connect on Linked in

CONMEBOL has announced the Copa America 2021 team of the tournament.

The Copa America 2021 ended on Sunday morning with Argentina beating Brazil 1-0 in the final.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Angel Di Maria scored the only goal of the match in the first half to give Argentina the victory against Brazil.

Below is CONMEBOL’s Copa America 2021 team:

Forwards: Diaz, Neymar and Messi.

Midfielders: Yotun, Casemiro

and De Paul.

Defenders: Estupinan, Marquinhos, Romero and Isla.

Goalkeeper: Martinez

