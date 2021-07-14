Copa America: CONMEBOL Announces Team For Tournament (Full List)

CONMEBOL has announced the Copa America 2021 team of the tournament.

The Copa America 2021 ended on Sunday morning with Argentina beating Brazil 1-0 in the final.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Angel Di Maria scored the only goal of the match in the first half to give Argentina the victory against Brazil.

Below is CONMEBOL’s Copa America 2021 team:

Forwards: Diaz, Neymar and Messi.

Midfielders: Yotun, Casemiro
and De Paul.

Defenders: Estupinan, Marquinhos, Romero and Isla.

Goalkeeper: Martinez

